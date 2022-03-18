3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

MMM stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.23. 92,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

