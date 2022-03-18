3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,560,000 after acquiring an additional 373,543 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,350. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

