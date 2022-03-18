$44.53 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report $44.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.21 million to $208.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.33 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $229.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

EWCZ traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $31.15. 856,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

