$47.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report $47.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRDY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 459,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

