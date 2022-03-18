$487.95 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $487.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.30 million and the highest is $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

