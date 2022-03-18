4J Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 9.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. 6,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.