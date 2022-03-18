4J Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 94,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

