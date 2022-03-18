5,662 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,422,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 199,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.