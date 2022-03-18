5,734 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

