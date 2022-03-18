$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 million and the highest is $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 613,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,312. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.