8,780 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

