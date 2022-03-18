Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $409.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 168,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

