Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $409.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.59.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.
About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
