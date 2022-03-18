Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ABEO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
