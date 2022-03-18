ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.00 ($16.48).

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

