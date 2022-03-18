Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.75 ($3.53).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.26.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($103,511.05). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($129,642.91).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

