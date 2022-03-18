Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.75 ($3.53).
Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.26.
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.