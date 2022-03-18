Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.47. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

