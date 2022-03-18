AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

