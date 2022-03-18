Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.97.

NYSE AYI opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

