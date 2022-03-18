ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
