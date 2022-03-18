Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

AHEXY opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

