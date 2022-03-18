Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

