AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

