AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:CEMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,344 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.