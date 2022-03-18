AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.37. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

