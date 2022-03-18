AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $265.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

