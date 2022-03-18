AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,445 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.89 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

