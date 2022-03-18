Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

