AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 15,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

