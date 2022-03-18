Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

TFC stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

