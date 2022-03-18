Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

