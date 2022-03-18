Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

