Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 53.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 229.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 156,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

