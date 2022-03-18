Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.79. Agenus shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 51,592 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $766.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,245 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

