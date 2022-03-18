AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

AAGIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

