AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $3.09. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 28,925 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

