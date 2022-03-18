Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Increased to €170.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Airbus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 223,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.71. Airbus has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

