Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

