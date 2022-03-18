Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $5.74 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.80 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akerna.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KERN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 6,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

