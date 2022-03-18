Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LQSIF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Alcanna has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Get Alcanna alerts:

About Alcanna (Get Rating)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.