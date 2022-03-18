Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,835. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

