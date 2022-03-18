Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $194.02 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.91 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.