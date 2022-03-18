Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALF. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alfi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Alfi has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

