Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

