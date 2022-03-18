Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

