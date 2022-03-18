Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.

ATD opened at C$52.68 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.64. The firm has a market cap of C$55.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

