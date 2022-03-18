Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,792. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

