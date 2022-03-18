Allied Investment Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 1,979,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,733. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

