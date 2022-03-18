Allied Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.36 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 279,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,641. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

