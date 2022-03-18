Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $426.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

