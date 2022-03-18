Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,775 ($23.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,838.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,967.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.11 million and a PE ratio of 37.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12).

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

